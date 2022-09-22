Lindsey Graham on GOP’s Abortion Ban Pushback: This Is ‘Who We Are’
CLEAR CHOICE
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is doing everything he can to make sure voters know where Republicans stand on abortion rights—even if some members of his own party would prefer he keep his mouth shut. Asked by anchor Martha MacCallum on Fox News Thursday afternoon what he would tell fellow Republicans who are “not happy” and want to him to “be quiet” and wait until after the midterms to push his national abortion ban, Graham replied, “You’re naive.” He then added, “We owe it to the American people to tell them who we are, and here’s who we are as a national party.” Graham, who just a few weeks earlier said he believes “states should decide the issue of abortion,” has received criticism from his Republican colleagues, not for the substance of his bill but for the timing ahead of the November election.