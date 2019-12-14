Lindsey Graham on Impeachment Trial: ‘I Will Do Everything I Can to Make It Die Quickly’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he will do everything he can to make the impeachment trial against President Trump “die quickly.” “This thing will come to the Senate, and it will die quickly, and I will do everything I can to make it die quickly,” Graham told CNN Saturday at the Doha Forum in Qatar. The House Judiciary Committee voted Friday to approve two charges against Trump—abuse of power and obstruction of Congress—which will move to the full House for a vote next week.
If passed by the House, a trial will then begin in the Senate. CNN asked Graham if he thought it was appropriate for him to be voicing his opinion before impeachment has even reached the Senate, to which he replied, “Well, I must think so because I'm doing it.” “I am trying to give a pretty clear signal I have made up my mind. I’m not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here,” Graham said. “What I see coming, happening today is just a partisan nonsense.” During his opening statements at the forum, Graham said he believes Trump will come out of impeachment “stronger.”