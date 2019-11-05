CHEAT SHEET
IGNORANCE IS BLISS
Lindsey Graham Says He Won’t Read Impeachment Testimony Transcripts
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told CBS News that he won’t be reading the transcripts House impeachment investigators released Tuesday, even though a witness revised his testimony to indicate that a quid pro quo deal was pushed on Ukraine. When asked if he planned on reading the testimony of U.S. Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland and former special envoy Kurt Volker on Tuesday, he said he would not. “I’ve written the whole process off... I think this is a bunch of B.S.,” Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said.
In his revised testimony, Sondland told lawmakers he recalled speaking with an aide to the Ukrainian president and telling him that “U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks.” The impeachment inquiry was prompted by a whistleblower report about President Trump’s July 25 call with the Ukrainian president, in which Trump mentioned corruption allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden.