Lindsey Graham Says He’s Scared of ‘Terrorist’ Children Crossing the Border
‘TERRORISTS TOMORROW’
Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina senator and grown adult man, has confessed that he’s living in fear of the children who are crossing the border into the United States. Speaking to Sean Hannity on Fox News, the Republican congressman said that, while those children might look innocent now, he’s worried they could grow up to be terrorists. In a barb at President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, Graham said: “People will be coming… by the hundreds of thousands by the summer. It is a humanitarian crisis. It’s going to be an economic crisis for our cities along the border, and eventually is going to be a national security crisis, because they’re children today but they could easily be terrorists tomorrow.” Graham went on to warn that, as the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks approaches, “Al Qaeda and ISIS would love nothing more than to hit us again.” However, it must be noted that none of the 9/11 terrorists were children.