Lindsey Graham: The GOP Likes Trump Because We Can Use Him
HOW CONVENIENT
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said the quiet part aloud on why he’s still so close to former President Donald Trump: because we can use him for our goals. “President Trump has gotten people who wouldn’t give me or Romney or anybody else the time of day. They believe he is on their side,” the senator told the America First Agenda Summit crowd on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. “I’m trying to move to a strong America, and he’s the vehicle to get us there.” He also poked fun at his own failed run for president in 2016—and his former-enemy-turned-convenient-friend’s personality. “I like him and he likes him,” Graham joked to laughter. Graham has recently returned to being fully supportive of his golfing partner, whom he famously disavowed after the Jan. 6 insurrection with a “count me out” speech on the Senate floor. “He’s good for business,” he confessed to Mark Leibovich in The Atlantic journalist’s book Thank You for Your Servitude.