Lindsey Graham: Trump ‘Joke’ About Late Rep. John Dingell Was ‘Not Funny’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) gave President Trump a light scolding on Thursday for his joke about Rep. Debbie Dingell's late husband, telling reporters it was “not funny” and would not help bring the country together. “Mr. President, pull us together as a country. This joke does not help. It is not funny in my view,” Graham told reporters Thursday night. Trump seemed to suggest that Dingell's late husband—former Michigan Rep. John Dingell—was in hell after Dingell voted to impeach Trump in the House of Representatives vote Wednesday night.