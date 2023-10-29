CHEAT SHEET
    Lindsey Graham Says Turkey Is ‘The Squad’ of NATO

    Chaya Tong

    Breaking News Intern

    Senator Lindsey Graham speaks in Columbia, South Carolina.

    Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) expressed disappointment in Turkey and took a jab at the progressive U.S. House members nicknamed “the Squad” on Saturday, saying that “Turkey, particularly senior leadership, is setting itself up to be ‘The Squad’ of NATO.” Graham’s post on X (formerly Twitter) comes just after Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey would consider Israel a war criminal. Though Erdogan initially denounced Hamas as terrorists, he switched sides after seeing Israel’s response to the attacks and started calling Hamas terrorists “freedom fighters.” Some of the House “Squad” members have strongly criticized Israel in the wake of the Hamas attacks. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) has tried to discredit U.S. and Israeli findings that the airstrike on the Gaza hospital was from a misfired rocket by Hamas allies intended to hit Israel. Graham called Turkey’s latest announcement on Israel “very destabilizing and disappointing.”

