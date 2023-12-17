Lindsey Graham Is Suddenly Bored of Biden Impeachment Probe
BACKTRACK!
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Sunday he hasn't “really been paying that much attention” to the House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden’s connection to his son Hunter’s business dealings—despite attacking Biden’s alleged involvement in the dealings just months ago. “If there were a smoking gun I think we'd be talking about it,” Graham said on Meet the Press. “But you know, the narrative that Hunter Biden presented is falling apart. They added that Joe Biden knew nothing about the business dealings falling apart. I'm not worried about impeaching the president right now.” It’s a far cry from Graham’s position in August, where he discussed the prosecutions of Hunter Biden and Donald Trump to Sean Hannity: “When it comes to Donald Trump, there are no rules. Destroy him, destroy his family. When it comes to Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, they get away with almost everything. If you want to change that, we better win in 2024.”