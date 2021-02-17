Lindsey Graham: Trump Is ‘a Handful’ but He’s the GOP’s Only Hope
‘SNOWBALL’S CHANCE’
Instead of defending Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) from Donald Trump’s scathing rebuke on Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) went on Hannity to tell the Senate Minority Leader that he should just accept Trumpism as the future of the Republican Party.
“I know Trump can be a handful,” Graham told the Fox News host, “but he is the most dominant figure in the Republican Party. We don’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of taking back the majority without Donald Trump.”
Calling Trump a “hell of a president on all of the things that conservatives really believe in,” he added, “I’m sorry what happened on January 6th. He’ll get his fair share of blame, but to my Republican colleagues in the Senate, let’s try to work together and realize that without President Trump, we’re never going to get back in the majority.”
Graham closed with an overly optimistic message to the 74-year-old former president, saying, “You’re going to have to make some changes for you to reach your potential.”