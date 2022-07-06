Lindsey Graham to Challenge ‘Fishing Expedition’ Subpoena, Lawyers Say
‘ALL POLITICS’
Lawyers for Sen. Lindsey Graham say the South Carolina Republican intends to go to court to challenge a subpoena from a Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury seeking his testimony about interference in the 2020 election. In a statement released early Wednesday, attorneys Bart Daniel and Matt Austin dismissed the subpoena as “all politics.” Graham was one of several Trump allies to receive subpoenas in connection with their claims of election fraud. Graham was accused of twice calling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after the election to ask him if there was a way to toss mail-in ballots, a claim Graham has called “ridiculous.” His lawyers responded to the subpoena by saying, “Fulton County is engaged in a fishing expedition and working in concert with the Jan. 6 Committee in Washington. Any information from an interview or deposition with Sen. Graham would immediately be shared with the Jan. 6 Committee.”