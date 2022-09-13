Lindsey Graham to Introduce National ‘Late-Term Abortions’ Ban to the Senate
MAINSTREAM?
Sen. Lindsey Graham is to push a nationwide “late-term”abortion ban in the Senate, despite warnings the issue no longer plays into GOP hands after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The South Carolina Republican has scheduled a Tuesday press conference with a group of “pro-life women leaders” to present the proposed Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children From Late-Term Abortions Act. Graham has previously introduced bills seeking abortion bans from the 20-week mark, but the new bill is expected to provide for a 15-week ban. The plan comes less than two months before the midterm elections, which many Democrats will be fighting on an abortion-rights platform. Axios said it might be an attempt to portray the GOP as “more mainstream on abortion by pushing a partial ban over either a full ban or what they characterize as Democrats’ ‘abortion on-demand’ position.”