Lindsey Graham Tries to Flatter Trump Into Not Pardoning Capitol Rioters
‘IT WOULD DESTROY’ YOU
Perhaps in a sign that he no longer has direct access to the man he publicly broke from on the night of the Capitol riot, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) used an appearance on Maria Bartiromo’s Fox News show this weekend to speak directly to President Donald Trump.
“Mr. President, your policies will stand the test of time,” the senator began. “You’re the most important figure in the Republican Party. You can shape the direction of the party, keep your movement alive.” Then, after claiming that “there are a lot of people urging” Trump to pardon the insurrectionists, Graham advised him to resist that urge.
“I don’t care if you went there and spread flowers on the floor, you breached the security of the Capitol, you interrupted a joint session of Congress, you tried to intimidate us all, you should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he added. “And to seek a pardon of these people would be wrong. I think it would destroy President Trump and I hope we don’t go down that road.”
Two days after Graham finally declared “enough is enough” from the Senate floor on the night of Jan. 6, he was chased through Reagan National Airport by Trump supporters who shouted that he was a “traitor” who would no longer “be able to walk down the street.”