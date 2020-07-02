Lindsey Graham Uses Benghazi to Defend Trump on Russian Bounties

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was among the loudest Republican voices in Congress screaming about the attack on U.S. diplomats in Benghazi, Libya back in 2012. But he apparently has no problem with President Donald Trump’s decision to ignore intelligence about Russian bounties on American soldiers in Afghanistan.

In fact, during a Thursday morning appearance on Fox & Friends, Graham actually used the Benghazi attack to defend Trump and accuse his Democratic colleagues of hypocrisy.

After co-host Brian Kilmeade quoted Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), who accused Trump of committing “treason,” Graham fired back by asking: “Where were all these Democrats when Benghazi was on fire, when they were calling for help from the consulate? The president of the United States Obama was briefed and went to bed and never called anybody for a day and a half while our people were being slaughtered in Benghazi. Where was the outrage then?!”

Graham went on to say that in his view the “conflicting intelligence” in this case “does not justify a nation stage conflict with Russia.” He also defended Trump’s apparent lack of knowledge about the bounties by saying, “You don’t tell the president of the United States everything you would tell a second lieutenant!”

Co-host Steve Doocy then gave Graham an assist by adding, “It should surprise anybody that it’s a big story in The New York Times. I mean, that’s what they do! They come up with these big stories to make Donald Trump look bad.”

“And it’s all B.S.,” Graham replied. “He wasn’t briefed. And there was no consensus.” While Trump may not have been verbally briefing about the bounties, the intelligence was reportedly in his Presidential Daily Briefing, which he apparently declined to read.

Despite this, Graham said Trump has an “unwavering desire and commitment to protecting our troops on the ground.”

Fox & Friends ended its interview with Graham by asking about his recent golf outing with Trump.

“Who won?” Doocy inquired.

“I’ve never seen him play this well,” Graham said with a straight face as the co-hosts giggled. “I mean, he’s got more on his shoulders—I’m hoping, OK, he’s a little distracted. He beat me like a drum.”