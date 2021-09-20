Lindsey Graham Vetted Trump ‘Evidence’ of Election Fraud—and Called It ‘Third Grade,’ Book Says

Read it at The Washington Post
Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Mike Lee (R-UT) personally evaluated President Trump’s wild claims of vote fraud in the 2020 election—and found them to be far from convincing, according to Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book, Peril. After Trump’s former personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, presented Graham with their fraud case, the loyalist senator reportedly called the arguments appropriate for “third grade.” Graham’s lawyer couldn’t corroborate any of Trump’s claims, ultimately finding that they “added up to nothing,” according to the book. “Holmes found the sloppiness, the overbearing tone of certainty, and the inconsistencies disqualifying,” the book says.