CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Lindsey Graham’s Call to GA Elections Official Under Criminal Investigation: WaPo
HOTLINE STING
Read it at The Washington Post
The Fulton County District Attorney’s office will investigate a call from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that took place ten days after the presidential election, a source told The Washington Post. In the call, Lindsey asked Raffensperger whether he could discount election ballots. The DA’s probe of the call will be part of a larger criminal investigation into efforts by Trump and his pals to pressure Georgia officials to invalidate the results of the 2020 presidential election. Graham’s communications director Kevin Bishop called the inquiry “ridiculous,” adding, “Sen. Graham was asking about how the signature verification process worked.”