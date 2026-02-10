Lindsey Vonn Reveals Cause of Crash That Crushed Olympic Dream
U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn shared an update to social media after a devastating crash 13 seconds into her Olympic final on Sunday destroyed her chances of becoming the oldest ever skier to win an Olympic medal. In an Instagram post, Vonn, 41, revealed the cause of the crash, which resulted in a complex tibia fracture that will require multiple surgeries to fix. “I was simply 5 inches too tight on my line when my right arm hooked inside of the gate, twisting me and resulted in my crash,” Vonn said. “My ACL and past injuries had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever,” she added, heading off further speculation that an ACL injury acquired nine days prior to the event contributed to the incident. “While yesterday did not end the way I had hoped, and despite the intense physical pain it caused, I have no regrets,” Vonn wrote. “Knowing I stood there having a chance to win was a victory in and of itself.” She ended her post with a powerful message for her fans, writing, “I hope if you take away anything from my journey it’s that you all have the courage to dare greatly. Life is too short not to take chances on yourself.”