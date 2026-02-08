Lindsey Vonn’s Doctors Share Update Following Olympics Crash
Ski icon Lindsey Vonn is safely recovering after a brutal fall just 13 seconds into the women’s downhill at the Olympics on Sunday. Vonn broke her leg during the crash and is currently receiving care for the injury, according to her doctors. Vonn was going down the Olympia delle Tofane when she stumbled down the course. The extent of her injury required Vonn to be airlifted out by medical staff. She underwent emergency surgery on her broken leg at a medical facility in the nearby town of Treviso, Italy. The surgery stabilized the fracture caused by the violent on-air crash. Vonn was competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics after an 8-year hiatus from the games. The athlete, 41, has won three Olympic medals in her career, including gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games. Just nine days before competing in Sunday’s Olympic race, Vonn ruptured her ACL during a World Cup downhill event, but she still decided to compete. Her Olympic journey has been cut short due to the crash.