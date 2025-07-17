Reality TV star Lindsie Chrisley has revealed she has dropped her famous surname from her Instagram account, where she is now Linsdie Landsman. In the latest episode of her podcast, The Southern Tea, the reality star said she “battled” with the Chrisley surname as it came with “assumptions” and “weight that I truly feel like I never asked for.” Lindsie also claimed the surname “did not create income or opportunity for me” outside of the reality TV show. She clarified the surname “became very problematic with me being associated in any capacity, in business.” Despite her new Instagram name–referencing boyfriend David Landsman–she clarified there was no secret wedding and she was not “erasing” her past. “He and I built a safe and loving relationship... that name feels like home to me.” Lindsie took her ex-husband Will Campbell’s name, and when they split in 2021 she reverted to Chrisley. “It was a name that I was born with, and it did no longer feel like mine. But what am I supposed to do?” She has a son, Jackson, with Campbell. The 35-year-old first appeared on screens in Chrisley Knows Best, which followed her family’s life in Atlanta. The show was cancelled when her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were jailed on charges of tax evasion and bank fraud. They were both pardoned by President Trump in May.

https://people.com/lindsie-chrisley-explains-why-she-dropped-the-chrisley-family-surname-11773805