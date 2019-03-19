You Should Be Updating Your Sheets For The Season Like You Update Your Wardrobe

BestThe cold weather has come to a close, which means we can toss our double-layered comforters and flannel sheets into the back of the closet until November. It’s time to break out the linen, baby.
Don’t have linen sheets? Well, it’s time to reconsider. You change over your wardrobe when the season changes and that same consideration should be put into your bedding. You spend basically as much time in your sheets as you do in your clothing and they should accurately reflect the temperature outside. Giving your bed a spring makeover is like wearing a short-sleeve shirt outside for the first time; it changes how you feel about the fabric. Now you won’t have to worry about getting too hot with your overly bulky flannel or microfiber sheets made for colder weather.
Best overall: Bed Threads 100% Flax Linen Sheet Set
Best for sensitive skin (no itchiness!): Tuft & Needle Linen Sheet Set
Best color options: Hawkins Stonewashed Linen Essentials Set
Best for first-timers: Simple&Opulence 100% Linen Sheet Set
Best for longevity: Snow Linen Starter Sleep Bundle
Best on Amazon: Sijo Premium Stone Washed 100% French Linen Bed Sheet Set
Best complete set: Primary Goods The Complete Set - French Linen
Best eco-friendly option: Brooklinen Linen Sheet Set
Best for bigger mattresses: Parachute Linen Top Sheet
100% Flax Linen
According to Scouted contributor Courtney Leiva, these sheets "sleep cool, are itch-free, and boast a cozy, air-light texture, but even after one wash, they still maintain their integrity."
Best Feature: Flax linen, according to the brand, is a humble plant that requires less water and fewer pesticides to cultivate than other materials, and can provide multiple benefits to sleepers of all kinds. The brand also boasts a 100% carbon neutral manufacturing and use of plastic-free packaging.
Best for Sensitive Skin: Linen Sheet Set
These 100% OEKO-TEX certified European Flax sheets have a deep, 16-inch pocket so your sheets will stay put. They’ve been garment washed to be durable but are soft right out of the package.
Best Color Options: Stonewashed Linen Essentials Set
Made by Hawkins New York, these sheets are crafted from 100% Belgian Linen and come in 18 different color options.
Best feature: They’ll naturally soften and develop that lived-in crumple that linen is known for.
Best for First-Timers: Simple&Opulence 100% Linen Sheet Set
Made from 100% Euro Flax Fabric, these sheets have been stone washed for ultimate comfort.
Best feature: They’re breathable, temperature regulating, and come in five neutral colors.
Best for Longevity: Linen Starter Sleep Bundle
Snowe gives you the sturdiness of linen without the break-in period.
Best Feature: Their “air wash” technology means these sheets are “blasted, tumbled, and whipped with bursts of air.” This set is meant to last you decades (instead of seasons).
Best on Amazon: Sijo Premium Linen Bed Sheet Set
These 100% French Linen sheets are soft and durable, thanks to being preshrunk and stonewashed.
Best Feature: They’ve been manufactured without harmful dyes or chemicals.
Best Complete Set: The Complete Set - French Linen
Primary Goods only makes two kinds of sheets: linen and percale. The innovation, however, is in the design.
Best Feature: Add these stonewashed French linen sheets to your bed and never have to fuss with a top sheet again because the duvet has snaps that connect the top sheet directly to it.
Best Eco-Friendly Option: Linen Sheet Set
These Belgian and French flax linen sheets from Brooklinen are stonewashed, individually pre-washed and garment-dyed.
Best Feature: They are OEKO-TEX certified chemical-free, meaning they were “ tested for harmful substances and certified to meet the strict global safety criteria.”
Best for Bigger Mattresses: Linen Top Sheet
Parachute’s linen sheets are the classic linen sheets that you know. They’re sturdy and durable and will be a soft, luxurious place to sleep after only a couple of washes.
Best Feature: Because of the oversized top sheet, even on bigger mattresses, the sheets stay on you.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.