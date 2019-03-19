You Should Be Updating Your Sheets For The Season Like You Update Your Wardrobe

BestThe cold weather has come to a close, which means we can toss our double-layered comforters and flannel sheets into the back of the closet until November. It’s time to break out the linen, baby.

Don’t have linen sheets? Well, it’s time to reconsider. You change over your wardrobe when the season changes and that same consideration should be put into your bedding. You spend basically as much time in your sheets as you do in your clothing and they should accurately reflect the temperature outside. Giving your bed a spring makeover is like wearing a short-sleeve shirt outside for the first time; it changes how you feel about the fabric. Now you won’t have to worry about getting too hot with your overly bulky flannel or microfiber sheets made for colder weather.

Best overall: Bed Threads 100% Flax Linen Sheet Set

Best for sensitive skin (no itchiness!): Tuft & Needle Linen Sheet Set

Best color options: Hawkins Stonewashed Linen Essentials Set

Best for first-timers: Simple&Opulence 100% Linen Sheet Set

Best for longevity: Snow Linen Starter Sleep Bundle

Best on Amazon: Sijo Premium Stone Washed 100% French Linen Bed Sheet Set

Best complete set: Primary Goods The Complete Set - French Linen

Best eco-friendly option: Brooklinen Linen Sheet Set

Best for bigger mattresses: Parachute Linen Top Sheet

100% Flax Linen According to Scouted contributor Courtney Leiva, these sheets "sleep cool, are itch-free, and boast a cozy, air-light texture, but even after one wash, they still maintain their integrity." Best Feature: Flax linen, according to the brand, is a humble plant that requires less water and fewer pesticides to cultivate than other materials, and can provide multiple benefits to sleepers of all kinds. The brand also boasts a 100% carbon neutral manufacturing and use of plastic-free packaging. Buy at Bed Threads $ 210

Best for Sensitive Skin: Linen Sheet Set These 100% OEKO-TEX certified European Flax sheets have a deep, 16-inch pocket so your sheets will stay put. They’ve been garment washed to be durable but are soft right out of the package. Buy at Tuft & Needle $ 200

Best Color Options: Stonewashed Linen Essentials Set Made by Hawkins New York, these sheets are crafted from 100% Belgian Linen and come in 18 different color options. Best feature: They’ll naturally soften and develop that lived-in crumple that linen is known for. Buy at Food52 $ 429

Best for First-Timers: Simple&Opulence 100% Linen Sheet Set Made from 100% Euro Flax Fabric, these sheets have been stone washed for ultimate comfort. Best feature: They’re breathable, temperature regulating, and come in five neutral colors. Buy at Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping

Best for Longevity: Linen Starter Sleep Bundle Snowe gives you the sturdiness of linen without the break-in period. Best Feature: Their “air wash” technology means these sheets are “blasted, tumbled, and whipped with bursts of air.” This set is meant to last you decades (instead of seasons). Buy at Snowe $ 545

Best on Amazon: Sijo Premium Linen Bed Sheet Set These 100% French Linen sheets are soft and durable, thanks to being preshrunk and stonewashed. Best Feature: They’ve been manufactured without harmful dyes or chemicals. Buy at Amazon $ 188 Free Shipping

Best Complete Set: The Complete Set - French Linen Primary Goods only makes two kinds of sheets: linen and percale. The innovation, however, is in the design. Best Feature: Add these stonewashed French linen sheets to your bed and never have to fuss with a top sheet again because the duvet has snaps that connect the top sheet directly to it. Buy at Primary Goods $ 449

Best Eco-Friendly Option: Linen Sheet Set These Belgian and French flax linen sheets from Brooklinen are stonewashed, individually pre-washed and garment-dyed. Best Feature: They are OEKO-TEX certified chemical-free, meaning they were “ tested for harmful substances and certified to meet the strict global safety criteria.” Buy at Brooklinen $ 249

Best for Bigger Mattresses: Linen Top Sheet Parachute’s linen sheets are the classic linen sheets that you know. They’re sturdy and durable and will be a soft, luxurious place to sleep after only a couple of washes. Best Feature: Because of the oversized top sheet, even on bigger mattresses, the sheets stay on you. Buy at Parachute $ 110

