The Soft, Durable Sheets from The Citizenry Will Make You Want to Stay In Bed All Day

Scouting Report: The Citizenry Stonewashed Linen Sheets will be on my bed for years to come. They’re made from French flax, milled in Portugal by a family-owned company, and are completely machine-washable. They’re soft and you can even mix-and-match colors in the bundle.

To say that I’ve become a bedding snob is an understatement. From the moment I feel a set of sheets or a new pillowcase, I can tell right away if I’ll sleep well with it on my bed. Too scratchy when I lay my head down? Not gonna happen. Wrinkles easily? No way. Thankfully, I got a chance to try out The Citizenry’s Stonewashed Sheets and I don’t think I’ve had a pair of linen sheets that I’ve loved the way I love these.

Stonewashed Linen Bed Bundle Shop at The Citizenry $

Made from French flax and stonewashed for extra softness, these sheets have been the ones I constantly look forward to sleeping in. They’re breathable and durable, crafted in a family-owned linen mill in Portugal. What’s even better about this more luxurious offering for bedding is that when you buy the whole bundle (flat sheet, duvet cover, and four pillowcases) you can mix and match colors and patterns — and save $95. You can either choose your own combination or select from a handful of “series” of colors that pair duvet covers and sheets together in coordinating colors for a cohesive color story. I opted for the Grove Set, which has the sheets and two pillowcases in Graphite Stripe, plus the duvet and two pillowcases in Sage. I can easily pair these colors together as a set or with sheets I already have, making them incredibly versatile. Oh, and did I mention that they’re fully machine-washable?

Good sheets have been a puzzle I’ve been trying to solve over the last year or so, and these from The Citizenry are finally my answer. I will be keeping these in my sheet rotation for as long as they last, which will hopefully be forever.

