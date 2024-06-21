A LinkedIn co-founder and billionaire Democratic donor is concerned about Donald Trump retaliating against him should he be elected president in November.

Reid Hoffman told CNN on Thursday that it’s possible that Trump “will persecute his political opponents with the instruments of state.”

“Of course I’m concerned,” Hoffson explained. “When you feel fear is the precise time that you should think about stepping up.”

Reid also revealed that he has communicated with other business leaders “who are fearful about speaking out against this because they’re fearful of retaliation.”

Trump has made revenge a central tenet of his campaign, having threatened to prosecute those who he sees as his political enemies.

Hoffman, who has financially backed Democratic candidates and funded writer E. Jean Carroll’s rape lawsuit against Trump, said that President Joe Biden’s re-election would be better for business since he respects the rule of law.

“If the only things about being pro-business are regulation and taxes, then you go, ‘Okay great, it's whoever goes lower on regulation and lower on taxes,’” he said. “But the rule of law is what has made America very special. It has made an environment for business that has been spectacular and a glowing beacon to the entire world.”

“It is the trust that other countries have in us in our system and how we interact, which allows our industries to export and allows the dollar to be the reserve world currency of the world,” he explained. “And that’s the reason why Biden is fundamentally, no matter what, more pro-business than Trump.”