LinkedIn Slashes 700+ Jobs and Axes China App
LinkedIn on Monday announced that the company is cutting 716 jobs from its payroll and winding down a local jobs app in China. The Microsoft-owned social media site said the headcount reductions would take place in its sales, operations, and support teams. “With the market and customer demand fluctuating more, and to serve emerging and growth markets more effectively, we are expanding the use of vendors,” LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky wrote in a letter to staff. He added that the changes would create 250 new roles, and a LinkedIn spokesperson told Reuters that those affected by the cuts would be able to apply for the vacancies. LinkedIn is just the latest big tech company to announce layoffs in recent months with the likes of Meta, Amazon, and Google parent Alphabet similarly slashing their workforces.