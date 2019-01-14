Lion Air Jet’s Cockpit Voice Recorder Found Months After Fatal Crash

Indonesian divers have located the cockpit voice recorder of the doomed Lion Air flight that crashed in late October and killed all 189 people on board. “We got confirmation this morning from the National Transportation Safety Committee’s chairman,” Ridwan Djamaluddin, a deputy maritime minister, told reporters Monday. He said some of the remains of the plane’s passengers were also found. Lt. Col. Agung Nugroho, a spokesman for the western fleet of Indonesia’s navy, said divers found the voice recorder beneath 26 feet of seabed mud. The plane’s cockpit data recorder was found shortly after the crash and showed a malfunction in the airspeed indicator of the almost brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 in its last four flights, but investigators had been counting on the voice recorder to provide additional clues on what caused the plane to nosedive shortly after takeoff.
