Saudi Club Tries to Tempt Messi With Eye-Watering $438M Offer
GOAT MONEY
Lionel Messi received a colossal offer of more than $438 million per year to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported via Twitter Tuesday afternoon. According to Romano, Al-Hilal already sent an official proposal to Messi, who is unlikely to extend his current deal with Paris Saint-German, which would require him to take a 25 percent pay cut. Romano claims Messi’s “absolute priority” is to continue playing in Europe so it remains to be seen if the historic offer will sway the Argentinian superstar in another direction. Should he accept, Messi would be the highest paid soccer player in the world. He finished second in 2022 to teammate Kylian Mbappe, who earned $128 million to Messi’s $120 million. Messi won the Golden Ball in the 2022 World Cup after he led Argentina to their first World Cup win since 1986.