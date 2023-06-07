CHEAT SHEET
Lionel Messi Set to Make Historic Move to Inter Miami
Lionel Messi is set to join Inter Miami following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports Wednesday. The Argentine soccer legend—widely considered to be the greatest ever to play the sport—turned down a bigger money deal to go to Saudi Arabian team Al-Hilal, Spanish soccer journalist Guillem Balagué reports. If Messi does join the MLS, it’ll be the first time in his senior career that he’s played for a team outside Europe. The 35-year-old, who led Argentina to glory at the 2022 World Cup, was reportedly tempted to move to Miami by the lifestyle and a deal with brands outside the sport. Barcelona fans had hoped Messi would make a romantic return to their club following his departure from Spain in 2021.