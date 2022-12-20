CHEAT SHEET
Lionel Messi's World Cup Pic Becomes Most-Liked Instagram Post Ever
For the second time in three days, Lionel Messi has claimed a world title. After leading Argentina to victory over France in the soccer World Cup final on Sunday, a post celebrating his win became the most-liked Instagram post in the platform’s history on Tuesday. The post, which shows the 35-year-old and his teammates smiling and cheering after their nail-biting win in Qatar, has attracted over 61 million likes as of Tuesday morning. His haul smashes the previous record set in 2019 by a picture of an egg shared on Instagram in a deliberate effort to replace Kylie Jenner as the most popular post on the site. Jenner’s post announcing the birth of her daughter, Stormi, in February 2018, has garnered 18 million likes.