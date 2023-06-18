Lionel Messi’s Million-Dollar Tourism Deal With Saudi Arabia Revealed
BIG BUCKS
Argentina soccer captain Lionel Messi may have declined a record-breaking deal to play for Saudi Arabian club team Al-Hilal, but he’s still getting millions from their government. The New York Times reviewed a previously undisclosed version of his contract with the Saudi tourism authority, which shows that Messi could receive as much as $25 million over three years for a couple of visits and social media shoutouts. According to the deal, Messi would be paid about $2 million for each of the following tasks: promoting Saudi Arabia on his social media 10 times per year using a Saudi-approved hashtag, participating in an annual tourism campaign, charitable work and appearances, as well as one annual family vacation lasting five days or two vacations lasting three—travel expenses and five-star accommodations for Messi and up to 20 guests would be paid for by the government. The contract reviewed by the Times was dated 2021, so Messi’s current deal may or may not be consistent with what was disclosed.