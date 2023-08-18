Lionesses Fans Outraged William Won’t Attend Women’s World Cup Final
Prince William is taking heat from staunch Lionesses fans after he confirmed he will not attend the Women’s World Cup final this Sunday to see England face off against Spain. The Lionesses beat Australia, the host team, 3-1 in a riveting game this Wednesday and are headed to their first-ever World Cup final. Kensington Palace said Prince William, who is also president of the Football Association, will cheer on the team from home and watch it on television. According to The Independent, the Prince of Wales is being cautious of his carbon footprint and did not want to make such a long trip in a short time span. But fans aren’t buying it. “No chance that Prince William would be ‘missing in action’ if the England Men’s Football Team made it to the World Cup Final,” Mandu Reid, leader of the Women’s Equality Party, tweeted. It is believed Prince William’s office was prepared to make arrangements to fly him to Qatar if England had beaten France to progress to the Men’s World Cup final. Still, Prince William congratulated the Lionesses’ “phenomenal performance” and commended Australia’s Matildas.