Hollywood Hotshot Out of a Job for Having Gun in Car at Work
SENT PACKING
A Hollywood executive is out of a job for keeping a gun in his car in the office parking lot. Jared Goetz, who was president of North American TV distribution for Lionsgate, told a co-worker he got the weapon after his house was burglarized and he was attacked at a stoplight, The Hollywood Reporter said. He reportedly took the gun out of the car and put it in his fanny pack before they entered a restaurant for lunch. His attorney says he was planning to go to a shooting range for instruction after work. “He never intended in any way to make anyone uncomfortable nor did he do anything illegal — In fact, there are no allegations that he attempted to scare or threaten anyone,” the lawyer said in a statement. But Lionsgate deemed it a violation of company policy.