Whether it's after a workout or throughout the day, replenishing fluids is paramount for overall wellness. But instead of drinking plain water or sugar-filled energy drinks, reach for a pack of Liquid I.V.’s new and sugar-free Hydration Multiplier. Liquid I.V. touts that this powdery mix delivers three times the electrolytes that the leading-sports drinks do and is more hydrating than water alone. Simply tear open a pouch, pour it into 16 ounces of water, give it a good shake, and bottoms up.

Instead of using sugar to add flavor like most sports drinks, Liquid I.V. uses allulose — a naturally-occurring sweetener that has the same taste and texture as sugar without the calories. On top of that, this electrolyte mix has eight essential vitamins and minerals to support everyday wellness, heavy hitters like vitamin C, calcium, and iron. Give it a whirl; your taste buds and body will thank you.

Lemon Lime Hydration Multiplier (14 Pack) Buy At Liquid I.V. $ 26

White Peach Hydration Multiplier (14 Pack) Buy At Liquid I.V. $ 26

Green Grape Hydration Multiplier (14 Pack) Buy At Liquid I.V. $ 26

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.