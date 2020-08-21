Get Your Favorite Drinks Delivered Right To Your Door

From birthdays and anniversaries to engagements and job promotions—life is filled to the brim with enjoyable moments. Toast yourself or a friend with Drizly. Boasting one of the largest alcohol selections in the world, Drizly is committed to helping you celebrate life’s wins. Drizly allows you to purchase beer, wine, and liquor for yourself or as a gift (gift note included!). Choose from local liquor stores and get delivery straight to your door (sometimes within the hour)!
Ordering from Drizly is a quick and intuitive process. Simply select your favorite drinks, add them to your cart, and check out! Beyond its extensive alcohol selection and competitive pricing, Drizly offers helpful tasting notes, delicious pairing tips, and easy-to-make drink recipes.
Where to start? Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon boasts flavors of berry and cinnamon with hints of vanilla and toasted oak and is the only acceptable third wheel to a quiet evening with a significant other.
Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon
With four delish flavors (Black Cherry, Ruby Grapefruit, Natural Lime, and Raspberry), the White Claw Hard Seltzer Variety Pack pairs well with a good book and the summer sun.
White Claw Hard Seltzer Variety Pack (12 cans)
