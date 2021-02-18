Lisa Bloom Is Representing 10 Alleged Alexander Wang Victims
According to a new report by The New York Times, attorney Lisa Bloom now represents 10 men who are accusing fashion designer Alexander Wang of sexual misconduct. Stories of harassment and abuse committed by Wang at New York clubs began spreading on TikTok and social-media watchdog accounts like DietPrada and ShitModelMgmt in December, and Bloom announced she would represent the alleged victims last month.
The Times spoke with one of the men, a 30-year-old stylist named David Casavant, who accused Wang of pulling down his pants and underwear inside a Brooklyn club. Wang has denied these allegations, calling them “baseless and grotesquely false.” Wang’s lawyers accused Casavant of harboring “an irrefutable years-long personal animus toward Mr. Wang.” Casavant told the Times he came forward with his story because he “didn’t feel a necessary response from the fashion industry about [the allegations].”
“I get it, [the stories] were mainly anonymous, so that’s fine,” Casavant said. “But here I am. I’m sitting in front of you. I’m saying who I am. I’m not anonymous anymore.”