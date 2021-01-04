Lisa Bloom Plans to Represent Alexander Wang Accusers
Lisa Bloom will represent alleged victims of the fashion designer Alexander Wang, Page Six reports, and the famed civil rights attorney confirmed in an Instagram post on Monday. This comes after Bloom put out calls on social media offering to investigate claims that Wang groped and sexually assaulted anonymous men and trans women who came forward with their stories to the Instagram accounts @ShitModelMgmt and @DietPrada.
“At this point I’m gathering information,” Bloom told The Daily Beast, adding that she has heard “credible” accounts from “at least three” men, but she plans to speak with more people throughout the week. “I have frankly been bombarded with people,” Bloom added. She would not comment on the nature of the allegations.
Wang has emphatically denied the allegations, calling the stories “baseless and grotesquely false” in a statement sent to The Daily Beast last week. The Daily Mail published an email Wang sent to his staff, which called the accusations “untrue [and] fueled by opportunistic motives.” The designer also posted on Instagram, “My team is doing everything in its power to investigate these claims and I promise to remain honest and transparent throughout the process.”
Bloom said that Wang’s denial is expected. “I think it’s unfortunate when you come out of the gate calling people liars, especially when there are a number of people making similar allegations,” Bloom added. “I will also say that I think his very aggressive denial of calling people ‘liars’ tends to bring other people out to support the early accusers.”
Bloom has represented the women who accused Bill Cosby, Bill O'Reilly, and Jeffrey Epstein of sexual harassment and abuse, and also served as a legal adviser for Harvey Weinstein in 2017.