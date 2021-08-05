The St. Louis Mom Fighting Anti-Maskers Raving About ‘Filthy Tyranny’

Councilwoman Lisa Clancy of the St. Louis County Council was breastfeeding her 8-week-old son while she virtually attended a meeting on Tuesday night as a series of unreasoning anti-maskers some call “spreadnecks” offered public comment against a renewed mask mandate she is proposing despite the madness.

“Pretty much, you see me moving by screen angle up and you just see the top of my head, that means I’m nursing,” she later told The Daily Beast.

Clancy’s other son is 5 years old and attends a preschool where two youngsters have tested positive for COVID-19 this past month even though masks are mandatory and all the staff are vaccinated. She is aware that 20 children in the county under 18 are hospitalized with the virus, seven of them under 12.