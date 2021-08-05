The St. Louis Mom Fighting Anti-Maskers Raving About ‘Filthy Tyranny’

‘GIVE ME LIBERTY!’

As Councilwoman Lisa Clancy calmly nurses her newborn and proposes a new mask mandate, her county’s anti-mask contingent goes further off the deep end.

Michael Daly

Special Correspondent

opinion

St. Louis County Council

Councilwoman Lisa Clancy of the St. Louis County Council was breastfeeding her 8-week-old son while she virtually attended a meeting on Tuesday night as a series of unreasoning anti-maskers some call “spreadnecks” offered public comment against a renewed mask mandate she is proposing despite the madness.

“Pretty much, you see me moving by screen angle up and you just see the top of my head, that means I’m nursing,” she later told The Daily Beast.

Clancy’s other son is 5 years old and attends a preschool where two youngsters have tested positive for COVID-19 this past month even though masks are mandatory and all the staff are vaccinated. She is aware that 20 children in the county under 18 are hospitalized with the virus, seven of them under 12.

Michael Daly

Special Correspondent

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.