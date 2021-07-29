St. Louis Health Boss: I Faced Slurs From Anti-Mask Mob

CHEAT SHEET
The St. Louis County health boss says he flipped off members of a crowd at a meeting this week after assaulted and hit with “racist vitriol.” Faisal Khan said in a letter to the County Council that an “angry mob” surrounded him, called him a “brown bastard” and “fat brown c-nt,” and mocked his accent after he spoke in support of a mask mandate. “On more than one occasion, I was shoulder-bumped and pushed,” Khan wrote. He also said that Councilman Tom Fitch had stoked xenophobia by noting that he is not American-born. The council voted 5-2 to rescind the mask mandate.