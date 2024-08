A woman has been arrested and charged over a scheme to defraud Elvis Presley’s family of millions of dollars and steal their interest in his iconic Graceland home, authorities said Friday.

Lisa Findley, 53, was also known as Lisa Holden, Lisa Howell, Gregory Naussany, Kurt Naussany, Lisa Jeanine Sullins, and Carolyn Williams, according to the Department of Justice.

This is a developing story and will be updated.