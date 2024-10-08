The only daughter of legendary singer Elvis Presley was so devastated by the loss of her own child that she kept her son’s body in her house for two whole months after he died.

The explosive revelation was reported by Page Six ahead of the publication of Lisa Marie Presley’s forthcoming memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown–which she was writing at the time of her death at age 54 last year, and which has since been finished by her daughter, Riley Keough.

Presley apparently writes in the book that she declined to bury her singer-songwriter son Benjamin Keough for so long after his tragic death by suicide in 2020 partly because she was so heartbroken, and partly because she couldn’t decide whether to inter him in Hawaii or alongside his grandfather at the famous Graceland estate in Memphis.

“My house has a separate casitas bedroom and I kept Ben Ben in there for two months. There is no law in the state of California that you have to bury someone immediately,” the extract reportedly reads. “I found a very empathetic funeral home owner… She said, ‘We’ll bring Ben Ben to you’.”

Apparently Lisa Marie and her daughter Riley had to keep Benjamin’s room at a constant 55 degrees in order to keep the body from decomposing, and at one point even invited a tattoo artist to the house so that they could get tattoos that matched Benjamin’s own.

“Lisa Marie Presley had just asked this poor man to look at the body of her dead son, which happened to be right next to us in the casitas,” Riley wrote in her own commentary. “I’ve had an extremely absurd life, but this moment is in the top five.”

Her mother appears to have been fully aware how bizarre this might have seemed. “I think it would scare the living f--king p--s out of anybody else to have their son there like that,” she wrote. “But not me.”

Benjamin was eventually indeed buried at Graceland, alongside his grandfather and later, tragically, his mother too, after Lisa Marie died of a heart attack last January.