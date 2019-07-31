CHEAT SHEET

    Lisa Marie Presley Signs Deal to Write Book About Michael Jackson, Elvis: Report

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Lisa Marie Presley is reportedly inking a multimillion dollar book deal to write about her marriage to Michael Jackson and her father, Elvis Presley. According to Page Six, Presley’s book promises “shocking revelations” about her two-year marriage with the King of Pop and a “completely new understanding of Elvis.” She reportedly sold the book to Gallery Books for $3 million to $4 million. The 51-year-old was married to Jackson between 1994 and 1996, and previously suggested in interviews that they broke up after the singer chose “drugs” and “sycophants” over her.

