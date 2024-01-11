Lisa Marie Presley’s Memoir Set for Posthumous Publication
IN HER OWN WORDS
A memoir that Lisa Marie Presley was working on at the time of her death last year is set to be published this coming fall. Elvis’ only child died at the age of 54 in January 2023 from complications related to a bariatric surgery she’d had years earlier. The book she’d been writing, which is currently untitled, was completed with the input of her daughter, actress Riley Keough. “Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis’ daughter,” Keough said in a statement released by publisher Random House. “I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one.” The book is scheduled to be published on Oct. 15.