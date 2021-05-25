North Carolina Driver Struck Two Women Protesting Andrew Brown Shooting With Car, Cops Say
‘PEACEFULLY PROTESTING’
A 41-year-old woman has been arrested in North Carolina after allegedly hitting two woman with her car Monday night while they were peacefully protesting the police shooting of Andrew Brown. Elizabeth City Police Department said the incident happened early Monday evening, and left two Black women—identified as Michelle Morris and Valerie Lindsey—in need of hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, 41-year-old Lisa Michelle O’Quinn, has been charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of careless and reckless driving, and one count of unsafe movement. Police are investigating whether to bring hate-crime charges against her. O’Quinn will make her first court appearance on Thursday. Brown, 42, was shot dead by police on April 21. Last week, the Pasquotank County district attorney announced that the officers involved won’t be prosecuted in Brown’s killing.