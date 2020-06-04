GOP Sen. Murkowski Applauds Mattis Op-Ed—and Says She’s ‘Struggling’ With Trump Support
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) voiced her agreement with General James Mattis’ op-ed criticizing President Donald Trump’s handling of the George Floyd protests, breaking with many of her Republican colleagues. Murkowski expressed hope that the op-ed signaled the beginning of increased honesty about internally held concerns and convictions Thursday. While other Republicans have said that Mattis has the right to express his disagreement with the president’s actions, they have rejected his assessment.
Murkowski also shared Thursday that she has not committed to Trump in the November election. “I am struggling with it,” Murkowski told CNN. “I didn’t support the President in the initial election, and I work hard to try to make sure that I’m able to represent my state well that I’m able to work with any administration and any president.”