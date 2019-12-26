GOP Senator ‘Disturbed’ by McConnell’s ‘Total Coordination’ With White House
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) voiced reservations about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday, saying she is “disturbed” by his “total coordination” with the White House on impeachment proceedings. Murkowski told Anchorage’s NBC affiliate KTUU she opposed “being hand in glove with the defense,” saying she has concerns as the Senate prepares to hold a trial over the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
In the interview, Murkowski said she was “disturbed” by McConnell saying he intends to work with the White House counsel in planning for the impeachment trial. “In fairness, when I heard that I was disturbed,” Murkowski said. “To me it means that we have to take that step back from being hand in glove with the defense, and so I heard what leader McConnell had said, I happened to think that that has further confused the process.”
Murkowski added she felt that House Democrats made a mistake when they went ahead with the impeachment process without hearing from top White House officials, including former National Security Adviser John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff. “If the House truly believed that they had information that was going to be important, they subpoena them, and if they ignore the subpoena as they did, at the direction of the White House, then that next step is to go to the courts,” she said.