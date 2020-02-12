Lisa Page to Roger Stone Prosecutors: ‘You Are on the Right Side of History’
Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page tweeted a message of solidarity on Wednesday to the four prosecutors who abruptly withdrew from Roger Stone’s criminal case after Justice Department officials intervened to recommend a more lenient sentence. “To Aaron and Adam, Jonathan and Michael: I am sorry for the agony you are about to endure, and for the pain & betrayal you will feel at the hands of your beloved Dept,” Page tweeted. “Know that you are on the right side of history & that we are so very proud of you for defending the rule of law.” Prosecutors Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed, Jonathan Kravis, and Michael Marando requested a prison term of seven to nine years for Stone, who committed crimes to protect his longtime friend President Trump. The Justice Department’s decision to walk back the prosecutors’ recommendation coincided with Trump’s earlier tweet Tuesday, describing the seven- to nine-year sentence as “horrible and very unfair.”
Trump has frequently targeted Page since her text messages with former FBI Agent Peter Strzok surfaced during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He has repeatedly criticized the “FBI lovers,” arguing that their messages showed hostility to his administration and reflected a rigged investigation. A report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz found that the FBI and Justice Department were justified in launching the probe and it wasn’t politically motivated.