Fired Madison Cawthorne Aide Files Workplace Complaint: ‘He’s Just a Bad Person’
‘HABITUAL LIAR’
In a leaked phone recording, a former employee of U.S. House Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) complained that her ex-boss is “just a bad person.” Lisa Wiggins, who worked as a case worker and campaign aide before she was fired, spoke candidly in a recorded phone conversation with David Wheeler, the co-founder of a PAC nicknamed Fire Madison Cawthorn. “He’s a habitual liar and he’s going to say and do anything he can to your face but behind your back he’s completely opposite,” Wiggins said. “People need to know how this man really is...He’s still got a lot of people fooled.” Wiggins, 46, filed a workplace complaint against Cawthorn, alleging he violated the Family and Medical Leave Act by rejecting her plea to take leave when she endured a series of family crises. In a litany of accusations, Wiggins further attested that Cawthorne systematically avoided speaking with constituents because “he doesn’t care about” them and that his office is routinely stocked with more liquor than water bottles. Wiggins now says she’s working harder to get Cawthorne out of office than she ever did to get him elected: “The ultimate goal of course is to get him out.”