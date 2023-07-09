List of Free Stuff Clarence Thomas Has Gotten Gets Even Longer
PAYS TO BE A JUDGE
Clarence Thomas’ penchant for perks was not limited to Harlan Crow, according to a new investigation by The New York Times. The Supreme Court justice received scores of undisclosed trips, gifts, and access to lavish lifestyles from associates at the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, a nonprofit group that provides need-based scholarships. The exclusive membership gave him access to multi-millionaires David Sokol (of Berkshire Hathaway fame) and sports titan Wayne Huizenga, who owned the Miami Dolphins. Friends at the club—Sokol and Dennis Washington, the billionaire industrialist—also helped finance the marketing for a 2016 HBO documentary that noted Anita Hill’s accusations of sexual harassment. Thomas did not answer questions from the Times on the perks.