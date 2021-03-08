Audio: Anti-Muslim Activist Laura Loomer Backed Idea of ‘White Ethnostate’ in 2017 Podcast
DESPICABLE
Anti-Muslim activist and former GOP candidate Laura Loomer, who once protested her banning from Twitter by handcuffing herself to the front door of the social-media platform’s NYC offices, called for a white ethnostate during a 2017 podcast, according to newly unearthed audio published by the blog AngryWhiteMen.org. Appearing on far-right show Nationalist Public Radio, Loomer stated, “Like, I’m a Jew, and I’m pro-Israel, and I would be a hypocrite if I were to say that I was against ethnonationalism because Israel is an ethnostate. And it’s a great country. It’s a great place. I totally support ethnonationalism. Someone asked me ‘Are you pro-white nationalism?’ Yes. I’m pro-white nationalism.” She then attempted to explain the difference between white nationalism and white supremacy, insisting that “liberals” and “left-wing globalist Marxist Jews” purposely conflated the two. She also leaned heavily on her shopworn Muslim-hating shtick, saying, “I’m totally against Muslims and Jews mixing. I’m totally against it. I don’t support it. I do not think Muslims and Jews should marry. I don’t think they should reproduce with each other. I’m totally against it.”