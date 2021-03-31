Catch Up on FEVER DREAMS, a New Daily Beast Podcast Tracking the Right’s Push to Retake Power

What’s crazier than Q-Anon? More outlandish than Pizzagate? And scarier than a Mexican getaway with Ted Cruz? Answer: What the American right wing has planned next. Here to get you through it all is Fever Dreams, a new podcast from The Daily Beast tracking the conspiracy-slingers, MAGA acolytes, and straight-up grifters pushing to retake power on the right. Every Wednesday, Daily Beast reporters and hosts Asawin Suebsaeng and Will Sommer are diving in to help listeners better understand how and why this is happening, and who in the halls of power is letting it happen. Last week’s premiere episode kicked off by exploring the very legal, and very cool recipe for attempting to turn over an election in Arizona five months later, plus firsthand insight from comedian and actor Ike Barinholtz on the repercussions of a Trump tweet about your creative endeavor (remember the days?). This week, Swin and Will are keeping the momentum going with another look at the people pushing our mainstream political landscape closer and closer to a breaking point. Catch up on the first episode, and subscribe to Fever Dreams on your preferred podcast player for a weekly look inside the twisted tales of the new American right.
You can listen on the Daily Beast here, or subscribe on all major podcast platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and Amazon Music.