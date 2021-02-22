CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Listen to the First-Ever Audio From Mars Thanks to Perseverance Rover
WORLD MUSIC
Read it at SoundCloud
Ever wanted to check out a planet’s SoundCloud? You can now, thanks to NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover. The space agency uploaded the first ever audio recording from Mars to the music-sharing website on Monday. While the 18-second clip is mainly just ambient noise, it’s still a historic achievement, according to NASA. “We know the public is fascinated with Mars exploration, so we added the EDL Cam microphone to the vehicle because we hoped it could enhance the experience, especially for visually-impaired space fans, and engage and inspire people around the world,” Dave Gruel, lead engineer for the rover’s microphone and video systems, said in a press release.