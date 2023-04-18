Having a cat is a delightful experience, but dealing with its litter box is a stinker. Litter Robot revolutionized the dreaded litter box with its new Litter Robot 4. This discreet dome blends into your space while its rotating head separates your cat’s clumps from the clean litter. The Litter Robot 4 can handle up to four cats or any breed or size so your little pack stays fresh.

Most cats adapt to the Litter Robot 4 within a week and since it’s about the same size as a traditional litter box, it will already feel familiar. Plus, the QuietSift feature means skittish cats won’t be alarmed when the Litter Robot 4 gets down to business after your cat finishes theirs. The waste falls into an OdorTrap drawer so it’s out of sight and smell. There’s no worries about litter sticking to little paws either. It will stay in the box thanks to the complimentary fence and step that reduces litter tracking.

There’s never been a reason to call a litter box smart, but this one actually is. Hop on your Wifi to connect the Litter Robot 4 with the Whisker app to monitor your cat's health by tracking their weight and activity. Receive alerts straight to your phone so you know the exact moment it’s time to empty the waste drawer and replace the litter. The Litter Robot 4 can even outsmart your cat. If your feline needs to go while the Litter Robot is sifting, the unit will pause until your cat is out on the prowl again.

Litter Robot 4 Every cat is different so if yours hasn’t warmed up to the Litter Robot 4 after 90 days, return it for a full-price refund. A one-year warranty is included just in case too. Buy At Litter-Robot $ 699 Free Shipping | Free Returns

