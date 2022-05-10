This Actually Attractive Self-Cleaning Litter Box Is a Game-Changer for Cat Parents

As someone with five cats (previously seven!), I can tell you that scooping their litter boxes on the daily is my least favorite chore, and honestly, something that I dread doing every single night. A few years ago (when I only had one cat), I invested in the WiFi-enabled self-cleaning Litter Robot-3 Connect, which was a major game-changer that has continued to serve me well since I moved in with my fiance and inherited an additional four felines. Naturally, when I found out that Whisker was launching a new and improved Litter-Robot 4, I knew I had to get my hands on one ASAP.

If you’re not familiar with the Litter-Robot models, they’re basically space-age dome-shaped litter boxes, engineered with a bottom chamber that collects your cat’s waste (use clumping litter, only!). They’re designed with Whisker’s patented sifting technology and sensors to detect when your cat has used it and after fifteen minutes, the machine cycles the clumped excrement and moves it to the bottom chamber waste compartment. You do, of course, need to empty out the wastebasket once or twice a week to keep your Litter-Robot cycling properly. When you enable WiFi functionality and download the Whisker app, you can control your Litter-Robot remotely, and it will let you know when the wastebasket needs to be emptied.

The brand-new Litter-Robot 4 features all of the same premium features that you’d get from the Connect 3 model, but it’s equipped with a few more upgrades and features for better performance and an even better look.

Litter-Robot Connect 3 vs. Litter-Robot 4

The Litter-Robot 4 is completely silent when cycling, with the Connect 3, you will hear a noise when it’s transferring waste to the waste drawer.

The Litter-Robot 4’s waste chamber is smaller in length, but deeper, so it has the same waste capacity, but it’s easier to empty it without spilling clumps of litter everywhere.

The complimentary fence on the Litter-Robot 4 is better at keeping litter tracking at bay.

The Litter-Robot 4 is designed with health stats available in the app and has a built-in smart scale to help you keep track of your kitty’s weight and activity.

The Litter-Robot 4 features advanced safety features

The Litter-Robot 4 is has a built-in optimal OdorTrap™ System, which cuts down on litter box odors significantly better than the Liter-Robot Connect 3.

If you’re concerned about transitioning your cat/cats to an automatic, self-cleaning litter box, the Litter-Robot 4 is the perfect option. Because it’s whisper-quiet, it doesn’t appear to startle cats as much as the Connect 3 model. However, I’ve never had an issue getting my cats to make the switch—I still keep their normal litter box out for about a week (next to the Litter-Robot), and I’ve found that within a week, all of my cats prefer it. One Litter-Robot 4 is suitable to service four cats, so if you have more than one feline at home, this home upgrade will literally change your life. Yes, it’s pricey but worth every penny.

